New ferry service improves connectivity of Hong Kong’s West Kowloon District

The West Kowloon cultural district in Hong Kong offers world class museums, great dining and beautifully landscaped grounds but has long been plagued by perceptions of inaccessibility. The area is cut off from the rest of the Kowloon peninsula by ugly highways and busy roads, and while pedestrian access is possible via a network of footbridges, the walk itself is unpleasant.

To be sure, the area’s museums are served by Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) but, depending on where you board the subway, the journey can involve navigating long distances on foot through underground stations, followed by more footbridges when you finally emerge at street level.

Now, however, a new transport option promises to ease one of the pain points – especially for the after-work crowd in the city’s Central district, who often find the hassles of getting to West Kowloon a deterrent.

From 15 November, the WestK Ferry will offer an easy, direct way of getting from Central to West Kowloon across Hong Kong’s famed Victoria Harbour, bypassing both the MTR and the need to walk beside lanes of roaring traffic.

Departing from Central’s Pier No. 9, the 8-minute journey to WestK Pier takes place every 30 minutes from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, Mondays to Fridays, with extended hours until 11:00 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. All vessels are equipped with air-conditioned cabins and allow passengers to bring bicycles and pets onboard.

The single‑journey fare for adults is HK$20 and is the same for each pet. Concession fares of HK$10 are available to eligible passengers, including children aged 3 to 11, seniors aged 65 or above, and persons with disabilities. A monthly pass, offering unlimited rides, is priced at HK$560.