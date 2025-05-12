The GBA’s first industry-focused AI research facility has been unveiled in Hong Kong

The Hong Kong University of Technology and Innovation (HKUST) opened the first industry-focused artificial intelligence (AI) research institute in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) last Friday, the South China Morning Post reports.

The Von Neumann Institute (VNI) will focus on developing next-generation multimodal AI systems, enhancing AI’s logical reasoning, pioneering robotic intelligence for human-like motion control and interaction, and improving healthcare treatment outcomes, among other areas, according to a statement from the university.

It also aims to build a complete AI ecosystem that strengthens collaborations between industry, academia and research in the region, while training over 100 PhD students.

At the inauguration ceremony, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po described the institute as “another important step in advancing Hong Kong’s position as a global leader in AI innovation.”

The VNI is being led by computer scientist Jia Jiaya, chair professor in HKUST’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering and founder of the smart manufacturing start-up SmartMore. The facility is named in honour of the highly influential computing pioneer and Hungarian mathematician John von Neumann (1903-1957).

Beijing, meanwhile, has allocated millions of US dollars to subsidies that will help enhance the country’s AI supply chain. Last week saw the Yizhuang Development Zone, also known as the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, unveil a plan to establish a nationally leading AI industry ecosystem valued at 80 billion yuan (US$11 billion) by the end of this year that relies solely on Chinese-made semiconductors and operating systems.