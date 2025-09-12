Hong Kong lawmakers reject bill on same-sex partnerships despite court order

Hong Kong’s legislature has vetoed a government bill that would have granted same-sex couples some of the same rights as heterosexual couples, marking a significant setback for LGBTQ rights in the city, according to multiple media outlets.

The bill, introduced to comply with a 2023 Court of Final Appeal ruling, proposed a registration system for couples who married or had officialised their civil union overseas and would have granted spouses basic rights like hospital visitation and medical decision-making.

At the time, the judge noted that a lack of legal recognition could “disrupt and demean” the private lives of same-sex couples “in ways that constitute arbitrary interference.”

But lawmakers rejected the proposal by a wide margin on Wednesday, with 71 of 87 legislators voting against it. Many opponents argued the measure conflicted with traditional family values and risked paving the way for same-sex marriage – which is not recognised in Hong Kong or mainland China.

[See more: ‘Enjoy being yourself.’ Meet Jay Sun, founder of the Macao International Queer Film Festival]

According to advocacy group Hong Kong Marriage Equality, the decision sent “a troubling signal to both local and international communities … that court rulings may be disregarded and the dignity of individuals overlooked.”

The defeat was the first time a government bill has failed in the Legislative Council since Beijing revamped Hong Kong’s electoral system in 2021 to tighten national security qualifications for lawmakers. It also revealed rare tension between the administration and a legislature usually aligned with government policy.

Amnesty International said the rejection displayed “alarming disdain” for LGBTQ rights and urged Hong Kong authorities to draft a revised bill.

[See more: Mainland Chinese director’s LGBT film bags three Golden Horse awards]

The government now faces mounting pressure to find an alternative solution to meet the 2023 ruling, which gave authorities two years to draw up laws setting out “core rights” of same-sex couples. That deadline is 27 October.

Chief Executive John Lee and Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang had urged legislators to pass the bill, warning that failure could undermine the city’s rule of law.

“The government is certainly disappointed,” Tsang said afterwards. “But the government fully respects the result as the lawmakers, who speak on behalf of local residents, thought the bill failed to reflect society’s mainstream opinion and cannot achieve consensus.”