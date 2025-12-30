Menu
Hong Kong home prices hit 16-month peak as rental costs reach record level

Official figures show residential property prices rising for a sixth straight month in November, reaching their highest point since mid-2024
  • Rents also continued to climb, with the government’s rental index setting a new record, coming in nearly 4.6 percent higher than a year earlier

30 Dec 2025
Hong Kong has recorded the sixth consecutive monthly rise in its house price index

30 Dec 2025

Hong Kong’s residential property market continued its gradual recovery in November, with house prices rising to their highest level in 16 months, according to figures released by the SAR’s Rating and Valuation Department and reported by Hong Kong’s public broadcaster RTHK.

The city’s official house price index reached 297.3 last month, marking a 0.9 percent increase from October and a gain of about 2 percent compared with November last year. It was the sixth consecutive monthly rise, forming the longest uninterrupted upswing in more than four years.

Despite the recent momentum, prices remain 25 percent lower than the 398.1 recorded in October 2021 – the index’s historic peak.

[See more: Mainland Chinese are behind a surge in Hong Kong’s ultra-luxury property market]

By segment, smaller and medium-sized flats recorded stronger month-on-month growth in November, rising by about 0.95 percent. Larger units, defined as those with a saleable area of 100 square metres or more, posted a more modest increase of around 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the official rental index climbed for a 12th straight month to 200.7 in November – its highest level on record. Rents rose by about 0.2 percent from October and were nearly 4.6 percent higher than a year earlier.

Between January and November, rental costs increased by approximately 4.3 percent.

