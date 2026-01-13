Hong Kong expands high-speed rail links with 16 new mainland destinations

Hong Kong’s high-speed rail network will expand its reach into mainland China later this month, with 16 new destinations being added from January 26, the Standard reports. Public transport operator MTR Corporation made the announcement on Sunday.

The expansion will bring the number of mainland cities directly accessible from Hong Kong via high-speed rail to more than 100, strengthening links between the city and key economic, technology and tourism centres across China.

Among the new stops are major eastern cities such as Nanjing, Wuxi and Hefei – important hubs for business, manufacturing and high-tech industries. Other newly added stations include Qingyuan, Miluodong, Quanzhoudong, Quanzhounan, Huidong, Huizhounan, Fuzhounan, Shantounan, Huilai, Lufengdong, Lufengnan, Chaonan and Xingningnan.

To support rising demand on long-distance routes, an extra pair of daily round-trip trains will be introduced between West Kowloon Station and Shanghai Hongqiao Station. The frequency of overnight sleeper train services to Shanghai Hongqiao will also increase to daily departures.

Short- and medium-haul services will see further enhancements. Daily trains between West Kowloon Station and Guangzhou South will increase from 19 to 24 round-trips, improving connectivity within the Greater Bay Area.

In addition, one of the three daily round-trip services between Hong Kong and Xiamen, in Fujian province, will be extended to Fuzhou, while the number of daily return trains to Guangdong province’s Shantou will rise from four to five.