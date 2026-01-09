Hengqin unveils plans for a major lakeside park

A design proposal for the first phase of Tianhu Park, a new ecological project in Hengqin, was released yesterday. The park will be developed along the Niujiaokeng Reservoir on Dahengqin Mountain

The overall park will cover approximately 570,000 square metres, with the initial phase occupying around 349,000 square metres.

The plan aims to harmonise the park with the existing mountain and water landscapes, combining ecological conservation with public recreation and environmental education.

Key features outlined in the proposal include a network of lakeside walking trails, viewing platforms, waterfall displays, waterside boardwalks, bird-watching pavilions, and interactive art installations.

Several distinct themed zones are proposed for Tianhu Park – such as a Waterfall Garden, Marsh Garden, and Wood Garden – to offer diverse experiences while preserving the natural character of the site.

No further information has been provided yet on when the park will begin construction or on its projected completion date.