Hengqin Port set to launch facial recognition channels tomorrow 

Hengqin Port is set to introduce card-free automated crossing channels from tomorrow, as part of a wider effort to streamline passage between Macao and Hengqin, the Public Security Police (PSP) said in a statement yesterday.

The law enforcement agency said it had been working jointly with other Macao and mainland departments to upgrade the software and hardware of the card-based automated channels in the port in order to allow for cardless “smart immigration clearance.” These include 48 lanes at the passenger inspection hall and 16 lanes at the immigration clearance hall for people travelling by vehicle.

Following the updates, these various barriers are now equipped to allow eligible travellers to pass between Macao and Hengqin through facial recognition technology.

On the benefits of replacing card scans with facial scans, the PSP stated that it “simplifies the operation steps” and allows cross-border travel to become “more convenient and highly efficient.”

In order to be eligible for the card-free lane, users are required to be aged 14 or above, and must be registered for the automated immigration clearance service as a permanent resident of Macao, Hong Kong, mainland China or Taiwan.

Individuals aged 18 or above who wish to register for automated crossing can use the self-service option by presenting their valid travel document to the machine and following the prompts when crossing an automated channel. By contrast, minors between the ages of 14 and 17 will need to visit a service location with their guardian to complete their application.

Those who opt to cross via facial scan are reminded to take their physical travel documents with them, as authorities may require them for verification.

Moving forward, Hengqin Port is expected to welcome another 46 lanes that can handle facial recognition crossings by next year.

“It is expected that at least 65 percent of the inspection capacity can be increased, further enhancing immigration clearance efficiency,” the PSP stated.

Although the Border Gate remains Macao’s busier port, Hengqin Port has been gradually gaining ground in recent years. According to state media, the checkpoint received around 13.9 million passenger crossings and 1.57 million vehicular crossings during the first half of this year, figures that represent year-on-year increases of 33.4 percent and 45.4 percent respectively.