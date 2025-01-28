Sam Hou Fai takes a leadership position in Hengqin’s management committee 

Macao chief executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai has been appointed co-director of Hengqin’s management committee, a governing body that is responsible for making major policy, project and administrative decisions for the island.

Sam is sharing the position with the governor of Guangdong province, Wang Weizhong, and has succeeded former CE Ho Iat Seng in the post.

Other new appointments include Macao’s secretary for administration and justice, André Cheong, who now serves as the management committee’s executive deputy director.

Cheong will also be one of the committee’s secretaries general, alongside incumbent Nie Xinping, the director of the Guangdong government’s Hengqin Office.

Meanwhile, the secretary for security, Wong Sio Chak, and the secretary for social affairs and culture, O Lam, have been appointed deputy directors of the administrative body.

Cheong is also serving as the director of Hengqin’s executive committee, which oversees the management of Hengqin’s administration and public services.

Meanwhile Tai Kin Ip, the secretary for economy and finance, is now one of the deputy directors of the executive committee, alongside five other incumbent members who represent Macao and Guangdong, including Nie Xinping, Fu Yongge, Li Chong, Su Kun and Ng Chi Kin.

Much like his predecessor, Sam is a strong proponent of integration between Macao and Hengqin. Earlier this month, the CE toured the mainland island, visiting sites like the Macao New Neighbourhood and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park.

At a meeting after the tour, Sam underscored the importance of expediting Hengqin’s development. He also referenced Xi Jinping’s comments during his visit to Macao last December, in which he highlighted the island’s role in supporting Macao’s diversified development.