Guangzhou’s former racecourse to be transformed into large city park 

Guangzhou authorities have approved a sweeping redevelopment plan for the former Zhujiang New Town Racecourse, a once-prominent venue built in 1992 that marked the height of the city’s short-lived horse-racing era, regional media reports.

The site will be transformed into a large urban park and integrated commercial district, according to documents approved on 2 December.

The project sits at the centre of a planned 23-kilometre “super urban green chain” connecting Jinan University in the north to the Pearl River waterfront in the south, and linking major parks, university clusters and commercial areas across Tianhe District.

The plan includes a 4.5-kilometre shaded pedestrian corridor through the Tianhe CBD and a 6-kilometre greenway serving four major universities, along with art installations, bike docks and other public amenities.

City planners say the redevelopment will add more than 10 hectares of new green space and create a “people’s cultural and sports living room” equipped with sports courts, activity zones, community facilities, a school, and ecological elements. Some of the racecourse’s original structures – including its viewing tower and scoreboard – will be preserved.

Two metro interchanges at Machang (Line 13) and Tancun (Line 5) will anchor the area’s public access.

Beyond public amenities, the site will accommodate new office space and high-end commercial development. Officials are positioning the district as a future business hub with integrated retail, hotels and leisure services.

Construction timelines and implementation details were not reported.