The Guangzhou-Zhanjiang high-speed railway is undergoing final trials

A new high-speed rail line linking western Guangdong with the Greater Bay Area (GBA) is set to enter commercial service by the end of the year, cutting travel time between Guangzhou Baiyun Station and Zhanjiang North Station to just over 90 minutes, regional media reports.

The 401-kilometre Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-Speed Railway has entered its final trial operation phase, with recent test runs showing Fuxing bullet trains operating at speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour.

The railway is a key segment in China’s plan to connect the GBA with the Beibu Gulf urban cluster and Hainan Free Trade Port.

Limited stops at intermediate stations will help keep journey times short, according to station officials. From Maoming South, passengers will be able to reach Guangzhou in about 70 minutes (it is currently four hours by car), Zhanjiang’s urban centre in around 30 minutes and nearby Mate Station in roughly 10 minutes, enabling same-day return trips.

Authorities say the railway is expected to support economic integration by speeding up the movement of people and goods. Local agricultural products, including Maoming lychees and Huajuhong citrus, are expected to reach GBA markets more quickly, while improved access could also boost tourism in western Guangdong.

The line is expected to launch later this month with frequent daily services covering peak and off-peak commuting hours.