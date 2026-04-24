Guangzhou Shipyard International sets sail for expansion

Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), a division of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), is witnessing a boom in its business, supported by significant international demand, the industry news platform iMarine reports.

General manager Zhou Xuhui confirmed in a recent symposium that GSI holds contracts valued at almost 100 billion yuan (US$14.65 billion). The company’s schedule is full through to 2030, with over 95 percent of current orders originating from overseas clients.

The strong performance follows a record-breaking year in 2025, where GSI reported all-time highs across revenue, profit, order intake, output value, and ship delivery. Revenue for the year reached 20.2 billion yuan (approximately US$2.96 billion), marking a 14.4 percent year-on-year increase. Furthermore, GSI’s cumulative revenue surpassed 80 billion yuan (approximately US$11.72 billion) over the 14th Five-Year Plan period, exceeding its target by 14.6 percent.

To support this growth, GSI is driving major industrial modernisation and development programmes, iMarine says.

The company is upgrading its industrial capabilities by integrating its shipbuilding and repair operations. This includes converting a repair dock for shipbuilding, expanding the final assembly areas, and adopting advanced technologies such as industrial robots, digital twins, and smart factories to boost production efficiency.

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GSI is meanwhile concurrently advancing two significant joint projects in Guangdong.

In collaboration with CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding, the company is moving forward with the Longxue North New Land Acquisition Project, which has a total investment exceeding 10 billion yuan (about US$1.46 billion). The project is due to break ground in July and is expected to generate an additional 10.5 billion yuan (US$1.53 billion) in revenue, fostering further industrial clustering.

GSI is also partnering with the Guangdong Port and Shipping Group to revitalise the Xiaohu Island shipbuilding base in Nansha. This 1 billion yuan (US$146 million) project will establish a world-class production line for the research, design, and construction of small and medium-sized upscale leisure vessels.

It will feature three distinct production lines for materials including carbon fibre and aluminium alloy. Once fully operational within two to three years, the base’s annual output value is forecast to exceed 5 billion yuan (approximately US$732 million), according to iMarine.

GSI has also set ambitious targets for the end of the decade, aiming to achieve revenue exceeding 35 billion yuan (approximately US$5.12 billion) by 2030, providing significant impetus for the development of a modern marine industrial system within the Greater Bay Area.