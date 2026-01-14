Menu
Guangzhou unveils 10-year plan to build ‘Sky City’ and boost low-altitude economy

Guangdong’s provincial capital aims to position itself as a manufacturing and design hub for the low-altitude economy and a key player in China’s commercial aerospace by 2035
  • Its strategy involves developing low-altitude intelligent aircraft for a myriad of uses, including logistics, emergency response, and environmental monitoring

14 Jan 2026
Drones by manufacturer EHang, capable of being used as air taxis, are seen on display in Guangzhou in February 2024 – Photo by MikeDotta

14 Jan 2026

Guangzhou has released a 10-year development plan aimed at transforming itself into a globally influential manufacturing and design hub for the low-altitude economy as well as a key centre for commercial aerospace by 2035, Yicai Global reports

Local authorities made the announcement on 8 January, noting that Guangdong’s provincial capital sought to build a so-called “Sky City” that nurtures companies working on the likes of intelligent aircraft, while significantly expanding the scale of related industries. 

The intelligent aircraft – mainly drones – developed under the plan would be deployed in land management, environmental protection, hydrology monitoring, emergency response, power infrastructure and maritime operations. They would also be used for transport within Guangzhou.

[See more: The Greater Bay Area rolls out a policy package to boost ‘low-altitude economy’]

Industry figures say the city already has a relatively complete industrial chain covering research and development, manufacturing, communications, navigation and operational services, supported by hundreds of related companies.

Regarding Guangzhou’s aspirations in the highly competitive commercial aerospace sector, the plan focuses on strengthening existing advantages in ground-based communications and navigation equipment, while expanding into satellite internet services and the production of related devices. The city also aims to support research and development for China’s Beidou satellite navigation system.

According to Pan Helin, a member of the Expert Committee for Information and Communication Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the city needs to strengthen both regional and international partnerships to succeed as a commercial aerospace hub. It should also offer targeted assistance for scientific research in key areas like rocket recovery technology, he added.

