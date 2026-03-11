Menu
Hyptec A800 ushers in new era of luxury NEVs for Guangzhou maker GAC

Developed in close collaboration with tech giant Huawei, the new sedan redefines luxury standards in the intelligent vehicle market
  • It comes as parent company GAC doubles down on commitment to strengthen domestically developed new energy vehicles

11 Mar 2026
The Hyptec A800 comes equipped with a three-motor, four-wheel-drive intelligent digital chassis – Photo by JustAnotherCarDesigner/Wikimedia

11 Mar 2026

UPDATED: 11 Mar 2026, 8:22 am

Guangzhou-based GAC has launched the Hyptec A800, signalling a new era of luxury intelligent vehicles for the manufacturer.

The Hyptec A800 comes equipped with a three-motor, four-wheel-drive intelligent digital chassis, as well as industry-leading intelligent driving assistance system Qiankun ADS V4.1 and HarmonySpace 5 intelligent cockpit, both developed by Huawei. The top-trim model also boasts the tech giant’s newly debuted 896-line light detection and ranging technology (LiDAR), the highest-spec mass-produced LiDAR in the world.

“Launching the new vehicle marks a comprehensive entry into the new luxury 2.0 era in the intelligent vehicle sector,” Zhang Xiong, president of GAC’s Hyptec and Aion business unit, told media.

Roomy yet sleek, the four-door, five-seat sedan showcases an “interstellar Fluid” body design, offering futuristic aesthetics. Its fastback silhouette, flush door handles, C-pillar guide fins, and active air intake grille deliver extreme aerodynamic efficiency, accentuated by a 6-metre continuous halo light strip that wraps around from the front to the outer side of the doors. Global-first three-sided flipping headlights combine with Huawei’s megapixel smart projection lights to form a unique visual signature.

[See more: Chinese carmakers dominate home turf as NEVs boom drives growth]

Inside, the Interstellar Cabin features a wraparound dashboard anchored by a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a massive 27-inch windshield head-up display. 

Premium Nappa leather seats with diamond stitching pair with more than 900mm of legroom, ensuring luxurious comfort for every passenger. Immersive audio is provided by a 14-speaker Infinity sound system working with active noise cancellation to keep the cabin quiet even at highway speeds.

The range-extended electric power train offers a single-charge pure electric range of up to 178 kilometres and a combined range of over 1,200 kilometres. Opting for the three-motor spec delivers an impressive 598 hp, enabling 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in under 4 seconds.

Available in four variants, the Hyptec A800 sells for 189,800 to 299,800 yuan (US$27,600 to 43,600), although a limited-time customer trade-in incentive could effectively slash that figure by as much as 13 percent. 

