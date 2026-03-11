Hyptec A800 ushers in new era of luxury NEVs for Guangzhou maker GAC

Guangzhou-based GAC has launched the Hyptec A800, signalling a new era of luxury intelligent vehicles for the manufacturer.

The Hyptec A800 comes equipped with a three-motor, four-wheel-drive intelligent digital chassis, as well as industry-leading intelligent driving assistance system Qiankun ADS V4.1 and HarmonySpace 5 intelligent cockpit, both developed by Huawei. The top-trim model also boasts the tech giant’s newly debuted 896-line light detection and ranging technology (LiDAR), the highest-spec mass-produced LiDAR in the world.

“Launching the new vehicle marks a comprehensive entry into the new luxury 2.0 era in the intelligent vehicle sector,” Zhang Xiong, president of GAC’s Hyptec and Aion business unit, told media.

Roomy yet sleek, the four-door, five-seat sedan showcases an “interstellar Fluid” body design, offering futuristic aesthetics. Its fastback silhouette, flush door handles, C-pillar guide fins, and active air intake grille deliver extreme aerodynamic efficiency, accentuated by a 6-metre continuous halo light strip that wraps around from the front to the outer side of the doors. Global-first three-sided flipping headlights combine with Huawei’s megapixel smart projection lights to form a unique visual signature.

Inside, the Interstellar Cabin features a wraparound dashboard anchored by a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a massive 27-inch windshield head-up display.

Premium Nappa leather seats with diamond stitching pair with more than 900mm of legroom, ensuring luxurious comfort for every passenger. Immersive audio is provided by a 14-speaker Infinity sound system working with active noise cancellation to keep the cabin quiet even at highway speeds.

The range-extended electric power train offers a single-charge pure electric range of up to 178 kilometres and a combined range of over 1,200 kilometres. Opting for the three-motor spec delivers an impressive 598 hp, enabling 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in under 4 seconds.

Available in four variants, the Hyptec A800 sells for 189,800 to 299,800 yuan (US$27,600 to 43,600), although a limited-time customer trade-in incentive could effectively slash that figure by as much as 13 percent.