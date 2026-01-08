Guangzhou created more than 1.66 million urban jobs over the last five years

The city of Guangzhou created more than 1.66 million new urban jobs during the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan, which ended in 2025, regional media reports.

According to the city’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, this was the most across the whole of Guangdong province – of which Guangzhou is both the capital and largest urban area. In recognition of this achievement, it has officially been named one of China’s “Best Cities for Employment Promotion.”

Guangzhou’s total employed population now stands at 11.39 million, with 4.22 million of them classified as “skilled” and 1.61 million deemed “highly skilled.”

Lin Nian, deputy director of the ministry, credited a series of pilot reforms and policy initiatives rolled out over the past five years for the workforce growth. He noted that the city now contributes the largest number of registered participants in China’s pilot program for personal pensions, and was the country’s first city to establish an alliance for labour security.

Several of Guangzhou’s institutional innovations have been promoted nationwide. Among them is a full-chain policy system for the examination, evaluation and recognition of overseas talent, which Guangdong authorities have cited as a model case for regulatory connectivity in the Greater Bay Area.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan, from 2026 to 2030, officials say they will prioritise a people-centred approach, with a focus on further improving employment quality and safeguarding livelihoods.