Guangzhou created more than 1.66 million urban jobs over the last five years

This was more than any other city in Guangdong province, according to the provincial capital’s human resources and social security authority
  • The city’s employment reforms and talent policies have been highlighted as national models, particularly its approach to recruiting overseas talent

08 Jan 2026
Guangzhou’s total employed population now stands at 11.39 million, with 4.22 million of them classified as skilled – Photo by Mohamad Iqbal Luddin

08 Jan 2026

The city of Guangzhou created more than 1.66 million new urban jobs during the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan, which ended in 2025, regional media reports

According to the city’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, this was the most across the whole of Guangdong province – of which Guangzhou is both the capital and largest urban area. In recognition of this achievement, it has officially been named one of China’s “Best Cities for Employment Promotion.”

Guangzhou’s total employed population now stands at 11.39 million, with 4.22 million of them classified as “skilled” and 1.61 million deemed “highly skilled.”

[See more: Macao unemployment falls to 1.7 percent in latest survey]

Lin Nian, deputy director of the ministry, credited a series of pilot reforms and policy initiatives rolled out over the past five years for the workforce growth. He noted that the city now contributes the largest number of registered participants in China’s pilot program for personal pensions, and was the country’s first city to establish an alliance for labour security.

Several of Guangzhou’s institutional innovations have been promoted nationwide. Among them is a full-chain policy system for the examination, evaluation and recognition of overseas talent, which Guangdong authorities have cited as a model case for regulatory connectivity in the Greater Bay Area.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan, from 2026 to 2030, officials say they will prioritise a people-centred approach, with a focus on further improving employment quality and safeguarding livelihoods.

