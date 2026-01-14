Guangdong is taking homegrown fashion global in 2026 

A campaign to get Guangdong’s fashion labels into international markets launched on Monday, regional media reports. Representatives from Alibaba and TikTok attended the event in Guangzhou, meeting with local clothing manufacturers to offer advice on growing their brands overseas.

Wear Guangdong: Fashion for the World brings together local government departments, major online platforms and apparel manufacturers to support expansion through e-commerce, livestreaming, digital marketing and cross-border logistics.

It is part of the province’s broader efforts to modernise its traditional manufacturing industries through digitalisation – the likes of building brand visibility online and turning online traffic and contacts into concrete export orders – while strengthening links across the supply chain.

[See more: Global fashion shake-up knocks out women designers]

Officials said the initiative reflects Guangdong’s shift from competing primarily on cost to emphasising design, quality and branding, particularly in overseas markets.

Guangdong’s apparel industry has developed over more than four decades to become among the largest in China. More than 2,500 large-scale garment companies – around 18 percent of the national total – are based in the province, specialising in womenswear, underwear, home wear and denim. The cities of Guangzhou, Dongguan and Shantou are particularly active in the industry.

Campaign organisers now plan to roll out a series of seasonal promotions and product showcases throughout 2026. Authorities said the goal was to support innovation, improve supply chains and help more Guangdong-made fashion products reach consumers both domestically and overseas.