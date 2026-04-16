Guangdong is introducing new measures to become a globalised business hub

Guangdong is stepping up efforts to make itself one of the world’s most business‑friendly regions, rolling out a new package of reforms aimed at delivering a “market‑oriented, law‑based and internationalised” environment for companies of all sizes.

Provincial leaders outlined the strategy on Wednesday at a news conference held by the State Council Information Office in Guangzhou, stressing that a predictable, rules‑based ecosystem is essential to sustaining growth and supporting the Greater Bay Area’s role as a high‑quality development engine.

According to officials, Guangdong recently introduced dedicated work plans to improve the business environment while advancing a pilot programme for market‑based allocation of production factors in the nine GBA cities on the mainland side.

The plans are built around three pillars: a market‑oriented strategy to streamline procedures and improve services, a law‑based plan to strengthen legal protections, and an internationalised initiative to better align with global standards and expectations. Together, they set out 50 concrete measures, ranging from more efficient approvals and stronger intellectual property protection to better dispute‑resolution mechanisms.

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At a press conference in Guangzhou earlier this year, officials said the province would fully benchmark World Bank-style indicators by pushing “intelligent” enterprise registration and wider use of digital government services, allowing many companies to complete setup and licensing online.

Foreign businesses are a clear focus: Guangdong has pledged to further ease market access, especially in services such as healthcare, telecommunications, finance and education, and to provide enhanced support for multinational regional headquarters and foreign‑funded R&D centres. New incentives include financial support for certified foreign R&D hubs, interest subsidies for manufacturing and high‑tech firms, and expanded government‑backed financing guarantees.

The push goes hand in hand with broader investment and consumption measures. Recent policy documents highlight plans to mobilise more than 1 trillion yuan through industrial and venture capital funds to back strategic sectors including integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, new energy vehicles and biomedicine.

At the same time, Guangdong is upgrading shopping, taxation and daily business services for foreign nationals, aiming to make cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen more attractive places to live and work.