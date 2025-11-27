The 2025 Greater Bay Area Science Forum kicks off in early December

The Greater Bay Area Science Forum 2025 will run from 6 to 8 December across Macao, Guangdong Province and Hong Kong, bringing together global scientists, industry leaders and senior officials for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening the region’s role as a technology and innovation centre, according to media reports.

The opening ceremony and main forum will take place on 7 December at the Nansha International Convention and Exhibition Center in Guangzhou. According to Guangdong provincial officials, the event will gather high-ranking government representatives alongside prominent business and academic figures.

A Turing Award laureate, leading Chinese and overseas academics, and executives from major technology firms are slated to deliver keynote speeches.

Discussions will focus on frontier technologies such as next-generation AI, new materials, brain-computer interfaces and brain-inspired intelligence. Additional sessions will explore green energy transitions, carbon neutrality, marine science, digital health, industry-education collaboration and finance-tech integration.

[See more: The Greater Bay Area’s first international business talent centre opens in Shenzhen]

Sub-forums will be held in Macao, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Yangjiang and Huizhou, and events for young people and forums highlighting women in science will also feature.

Provincial officials said the forum is part of ongoing efforts to deepen integration in research, platforms, projects and talent across the region. Yang Jun, deputy director of Guangdong’s science and technology department, noted that 600 million yuan (US$84.7 million) in provincial research funding has already been directed to Macao and Hong Kong to support collaborative innovation.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences will present a report on the major scientific and technological infrastructure it has jointly developed in Guangdong and will host a matchmaking conference to link research outcomes with industry needs.

More than 50 leading researchers have confirmed attendance, including 39 academicians from China’s top science and engineering bodies and 16 fellows from overseas institutions.