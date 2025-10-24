Guangzhou gears up for 2025 GBA Global Investment Promotion Conference

The 2025 Global Investment Promotion Conference for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) is set to begin on November 3 in Guangzhou.

Under the theme of “Investing in the Greater Bay Area, Co-creating a Bright Future,” this year’s edition hopes to leverage the momentum and improved intraregional connectivity stemming from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao jointly hosting the 15th National Games between 9 and 12 November.

The event aims to create a world-class investment brand that showcases the economic vitality, innovative drive, regional charm, and investment potential of the GBA, while deepening cooperation with major global bay areas and economies participating in China’s signature Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

[See more: GBA business confidence hits a four-year high in the third quarter]

Besides the main event, this year’s conference will feature 9 investment promotion conferences across the Pearl River Delta cities, and a number of domestic and international roadshows and investment tours.

For the first time, a series of investment promotion meetings will focus on commercial aerospace, the low-altitude economy, artificial intelligence, and robotics, positioning the GBA as a testing ground and incubator for new technologies, products, and scenarios. The conference will also strengthen investment and trade cooperation with developed countries such as Japan, South Korea, and the United States, as well as emerging markets in the Middle East and ASEAN.

Representatives from several Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders have already confirmed their participation, with particularly strong interest from companies in emerging and frontier industries such as new energy storage and biomedicine.