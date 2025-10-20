The Greater Bay Area Cultural Week has opened in Shanghai

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Cultural Week opened on Saturday at the Shanghai Art Museum as part of the 24th China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Guangdong media described the event as “a grand encounter between southern and eastern China” featuring a special exhibition documenting the GBA’s artistic journey over the past 100 years.

Guangdong Museum of Art curator Wang Shaoqiang said the exhibition explored how generations of artists have balanced tradition and innovation. He highlighted the “courage” of masters like Gao Jianfu and Lin Fengmian in particular.

[See more: The Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking countries gets underway]

At the opening ceremony, chairperson of the Guangdong Artists Association Lin Lan described Guangdong’s arts scene as a “reflection of China’s transformation from tradition to modernity.” She praised art’s ability to “move with the times,” noting eras including the early 20th century’s Lingnan School of Painting and the rise of modern sculpture.

Speakers also pointed to artistic connections between the GBA and Shanghai, saying they hoped this current collaboration would lead to more cross-regional art projects.

The GBA Cultural Week also features seven original productions and 14 performances from across the GBA. They include Double Embroidery Affinity, a Cantonese opera performed by the Guangzhou Cantonese Opera Theatre – marking the troupe’s first appearance at the Shanghai International Arts Festival.