Shenzhen company pioneers portable device to turn ordinary bicycles into e-bikes

A Shenzhen technology firm is seeking to capitalise on e-biking’s growing popularity by offering a compact conversion kit that adds electric assistance to conventional bicycles.

The company, Shenzhen Lufei Intelligent Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., does not manufacture electric bicycles. Instead, it has developed a detachable power-assist system designed to retrofit existing bikes, allowing riders to upgrade without replacing their current equipment, Technode reports.

Its flagship product has been dubbed Kamingo and is positioned as a lower-cost, more flexible alternative to full e-bike purchases. Kamingo consists of a small rear-wheel motor, battery unit and control system that can be mounted onto a standard bicycle frame.

According to the company, initial installation takes several minutes, while daily attachment or removal can be completed in seconds.

Weighing 2.3 kilograms, the system is designed to be portable enough to carry when not in use. The motor delivers up to 750 watts of peak power, providing assistance during hill climbs and acceleration, with users able to switch between electric-only, pedal-assist and manual riding modes.

The kit uses high-density battery cells and offers a claimed maximum range of up to 90 kilometres per charge, making it ideal for daily commutes and longer weekend excursions.