Dongguan posts one of China’s fastest foreign trade growth rates in 2025

The Greater Bay Area city of Dongguan recorded total imports and exports of 1.58 trillion yuan (US$225.7 billion) in 2025, a 13.8 percent year-on-year increase that makes it China’s second fastest-growing major foreign trade city, according to official figures cited by Guangdong media.

Dongguan’s exports reached 970.74 billion yuan (US$138.6 billion) last year, up 9.1 percent compared with 2024, while imports surged 22.1 percent to 608.7 billion yuan (US$86.9 billion) – reflecting strong manufacturing demand and expanding industrial supply chains. Over the past five years, Dongguan’s total foreign trade has grown by more than 249 billion yuan (US$35.6 billion).

The city traded with more than 230 countries and regions in 2025, and trade with 56 of those markets grew by more than 50 percent. These figures highlighted a diversified export structure amid global uncertainty sparked by US President Donald Trump’s aggressive “America first” approach to trade and foreign policy.

[See more: Singapore and Shenzhen trial groundbreaking data platform to boost digital trade]

Dongguan’s general trade expanded 17.1 percent, while cross-border e-commerce overseas warehouse exports surged 64.2 percent. Exports of mechanical and electrical products rose 12.5 percent, with locally branded goods strengthening their presence in overseas markets.

The number of enterprises engaged in import-export activities in Dongguan rose to 29,000, nearly 5,000 more than in 2024. Private firms accounted for 993.99 billion yuan (US$142 billion) in trade value, up 20.3 percent year on year, and remained the main driver of growth.

The city ranked fifth nationwide for foreign trade in 2025, while its fellow Guangdong city Shenzhen ranked first. The province as a whole has been China’s top trader for four decades, and Dongguan’s above-average expansion highlights how growth is spreading beyond its largest hubs.