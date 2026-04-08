DHL accelerates China investment with new Shenzhen ‘super gateway’

Logistics services provider DHL Express is preparing to launch a new ‘super gateway’ in Shenzhen during the second half of the year. This significant infrastructure project is being implemented amid changes in global trading patterns and a rapidly escalating demand for faster logistics solutions within China, China Daily reports.

The upcoming facility is designed to significantly enhance capacity for both time-critical and e-commerce shipments. John Pearson, the Chief Executive Officer of DHL Express, told China Daily that the gateway will boost operational efficiency, reinforce the connectivity between China and the rest of the world, and introduce new air freight routes from Shenzhen to key global destinations once fully operational.

As global supply chains shift towards greater diversification, DHL is adjusting its network to better match evolving trade lanes, he said. This includes accommodating increased flows of goods between China and Europe, emerging markets, and Southeast Asia.

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Pearson stressed that China remains an essential element of this transformation, noting that the country is not merely a manufacturing hub but is increasingly becoming a crucial centre for both innovation and demand. He highlighted robust growth in sectors such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and cross-border e-commerce.

In alignment with these trends, DHL is set to deepen its investment in China as part of its 2030 growth strategy. The company will focus on industries where China holds global leadership, specifically new energy, life sciences, healthcare, and cross-border e-commerce. Backed by a fleet of 275 cargo aircraft and a worldwide employee base of 584,000 individuals, DHL has identified China as one of 20 priority investment countries, alongside nations like Mexico, Vietnam, and Hungary.

The logistics giant also plans more investment in the digitalisation and infrastructure of its Chinese operations, China Daily reported. This includes deploying technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and data analytics to improve operational efficiency and enhance visibility throughout the supply chain.