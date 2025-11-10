China to unveil first space tourism project at Shenzhen tech fair

China’s first space tourism project will be officially introduced next week at the 27th China International Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in Shenzhen, the China Daily reports. The initiative underscores the country’s growing ambitions in commercial aerospace and frontier technologies.

Shenzhen municipal officials have confirmed that the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) – the state-owned developer behind China’s crewed space missions – will reveal details of its upcoming space tourism venture during the fair, which runs from 14 to 16 November at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

When the China National Space Administration unveiled its first national-level space programme in October 2024, a representative told reporters that Beijing aimed to become “a world space science power in important fields by 2050.” The country’s space tourism sector, meanwhile, is expected to reach early-stage commercial operations within the next five to ten years.

This year’s CHTF will feature 22 specialised exhibition zones showcasing breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, the low-altitude economy and advanced manufacturing. Shenzhen municipal officials expect about 450,000 visitors to attend the three-day event.

Alongside CASC, more than 40 major state-owned enterprises – including China Southern Power Grid, China Rare Earth Group and China Electric Equipment Group – will be making presentations.

Shenzhen’s homegrown robotics companies will also take the spotlight with intelligent construction robots designed for many industrial applications.

Beyond the exhibitions, the CHTF will host more than 200 trade activities, including investment roadshows, procurement meetings and expert forums on emerging technologies. Officials described the event as one of China’s most important platforms for technological exchange and industrial cooperation.