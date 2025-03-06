The Chinese government has reiterated its support for the development of Macao and Hong Kong in its 2025 work report, which was delivered yesterday by Premier Li Qiang on the first day of the National People’s Congress.

“We will support Hong Kong and Macao in growing their economies, improving the lives of people, and deepening international exchanges and cooperation,” the premier said from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Li added that the mainland would work to help the two SARs to better take part in the country’s overall development and “maintain long-term prosperity and stability.” Mention was also made of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy, which Li said would be “fully” upheld to allow the two cities to govern themselves “with a high degree of autonomy.”

The premier meanwhile pledged to further strengthen innovation in the Greater Bay Area and other economic hotspots, noting that the authorities hoped such regions would do more to spur development in their “surrounding areas.”

Macao’s chief executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, who was among the 2,880 delegates attending the opening, said in a statement published after the ceremony that he had grasped the “essence” of Li’s speech.

Sam thanked the mainland government for its continued support of Macao and said his administration would implement strategies and measures accordingly.

The day before Li’s presentation, Sam held a meeting with Beijing’s top envoy on Macao and Hong Kong affairs, Xia Balong, during which the pair discussed the economic diversification of Macao, Hengqin, and the preparation for Sam’s policy address, which the CE said “was in full swing.”

A similar session was held between Xia and Hong Kong’s CE John Lee yesterday. The two senior officials touched on Hong Kong’s development in areas from international trade to innovation, and spoke of ways to attract talent and boost the city’s economy.