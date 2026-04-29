Greater Bay Area yachting scheme set for expansion

The “free flow” yachting programme across the Greater Bay Area (GBA) is anticipated to expand, with sources suggesting that new mainland ports could gain direct access to Hong Kong, and details possibly being released as early as May. A report by Hong Kong’s Standard newspaper indicates that a new port situated near Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport is likely to be included, moving beyond the current pilot policy under which the Shenzhen Bay Marina Club has been the sole Guangdong entry point to Hong Kong in recent years.

Under the current rules, yachts must clear mainland customs at Shenzhen Bay Marina Club before continuing their journey to Hong Kong. Visitors are also required to submit declarations in advance and book berths. However, once inside Hong Kong waters, vessels do not need to anchor at specific immigration mooring points, provided the captain or agent finalises entry and exit procedures within 24 hours of arrival or departure at the Immigration Department’s Harbour Control Section at the Central Government Pier.

Industry commentators believe the scheme is highly attractive to Guangdong yacht owners, allowing them to enjoy high-end activities such as night cruises and trips across Victoria Harbour. Their longer stays are also projected to boost luxury expenditure on items like accommodation and concert tickets, the Standard says.

The economic potential of a robust yachting sector is demonstrated by international examples. In 2022, the yachting industry in Monaco generated approximately 567.1 million euros (HK$5.2 billion) in revenue, accounting for roughly 3 percent of the principality’s total earnings. Similarly, Singapore, which aims to be Asia’s main luxury yachting hub, had a market valued at US$42.84 million (HK$334.15 million) in 2024, with expectations that this figure could almost double by 2033.

According to the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association, Guangdong currently has around 2,200 registered yachts, a number expected to grow to over 2,500 berths by 2027. The wider GBA currently hosts 27 yacht clubs. Hong Kong itself has nine yacht clubs, collectively offering approximately 4,300 berths, which includes 2,300 club-managed berths and 2,000 private mooring spots across 43 water zones.

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Among Hong Kong’s facilities is the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in Causeway Bay, one of the city’s oldest, which frequently hosts international regattas such as the Around the Island Race. The Lantau Yacht Club provides 148 berths with advanced protection against typhoons. Notably, it is the only marina in the territory equipped to handle superyachts up to 100 metres, providing 38 dedicated berths for them. Other significant clubs include the Hebe Haven Yacht Club in Sai Kung, Aberdeen Boat Club, and the Gold Coast Yacht & Country Club in Tuen Mun.

In a move to strengthen regional cooperation, a yacht maintenance facility in Zhuhai has recently relaxed rules, allowing vessels from Hong Kong and Macao to sail directly into specific areas for servicing. Representatives from the sector told the Standard that this initiative encourages greater regional exchange and provides practical cost benefits to Hong Kong owners through lower fuel and repair prices.

Hong Kong is also making significant plans for future development. In March, the Development Bureau submitted proposals to the Southern District Council to expand the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter. The plans include allocating 11 hectares of water space for about 200 new berths, alongside redeveloping adjacent land for dining, yacht supply amenities, and 250 residential units.

Furthermore, the government has proposed a dynamic yacht monitoring system. This system aims to boost flexibility and establish Hong Kong as a regional yachting hub by allowing visiting yachts to sail freely and drop anchor in designated waters without requiring reservations at private marinas or clubs.