President Xi calls on Greater Bay Area to play vital developmental role

The Greater Bay Area (GBA) has been mentioned by President Xi Jinping as one of three crucial regions for the strengthening of innovation-led development in China.

Writing in Qiushi, the journal of the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) Central Committee, President Xi said that the GBA – together with Beijing and Shanghai – should make progress in the development of international technology centres. He also called for expanding the application and governance of AI, according to the Xinhua news agency.

In the article setting out the nation’s economic priorities, which was based on a speech delivered by the president at the Central Economic Work Conference last December, emphasis was also placed on the importance of robust domestic demand in building the economy.

President Xi advocated coordinated development to promote urban-rural development and regional synergy, saying that efforts should be made to promote a comprehensive green transformation with carbon emission reduction and carbon neutrality as the goals.

He also made reference to the need for further reforms of state-owned enterprises and called for continued measures to stabilise the property market.

Meanwhile, in his Lunar New Year address, delivered at the Spring Reception at the Great Hall of the People on Saturday, President Xi said the nation had made new progress in the face of a complex and volatile environment at home and abroad, elevating China’s economic strength, scientific and technological capabilities, national defense capabilities, and national strength to new heights.