Hong Kong-based diplomats and business leaders complete a fact-finding GBA tour

A delegation of consular representatives and business leaders based in Hong Kong has completed a four-day visit to several mainland cities within the Greater Bay Area (GBA), aimed at deepening understanding of the region’s economic and technological opportunities.

Delegates explored sectors such as artificial intelligence, smart driving, robotics, and biopharmaceuticals, and met with local enterprises and officials, Xinhua reported. Many expressed interest in follow-up visits or investment opportunities.

Participants described the GBA as a region of growing strategic and economic relevance and noted the combination of technological advancement, cultural vitality, and quality of life on display in the cities visited.

Highlights of the tour included Tencent’s digital recreation of the Mogao Grottoes in Shenzhen’s Nanshan Science Park, demonstrations of Guangzhou-headquartered XPeng AeroHT’s flying cars, and visits to Zhuhai’s eco-parks and coastal areas.

George Leung, CEO of SCOR Reinsurance Company (Asia), told Xinhua that the trip had “reshaped [his] understanding” of the GBA and revealed emerging trends that his company would take note of.

The British consul general to Hong Kong and Macao, Brian Davidson, said he’d learned a lot about what Guangdong Province had to offer. “Innovation, entrepreneurship and inclusivity here support staggering growth – they solve current challenges while anticipating future ones,” he noted.

Inaki Amate, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, expressed enthusiasm over the work-life balance on offer in Guangdong province, which he said helped attract talent.

“The GBA together as a global brand must be elevated collaboratively,” Amate added, adding that he would be encouraging European investors to tap into GBA innovation sectors and support ventures like GBA factories in Europe.