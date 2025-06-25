Hong Kong is Asia’s most international city, a new survey says

Hong Kong narrowly beat Singapore to the top of the Asian Cities Internationality Index, based on a study comparing 11 major cities in the region that was commissioned by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) and conducted independently by global market research firm Ipsos.

Hong Kong scored 73.7 out of 100 points, based on 113 indicators in seven areas – namely business and economy, quality of life, infrastructure and connectivity, innovation and ideas, human capital diversity, cultural interaction, and government and legal system for business, according to a statement from the HKGCC published yesterday.

Hong Kong’s position as an international financial hub and centre for international events, along with the quality of its education and safe living environment, saw it squeak past Singapore, which scored 73.5.

Tokyo came in third place, followed by Seoul. Shanghai was the highest scoring mainland city, in fifth place (it also received the highest score for innovation). Then came Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, and finally Mumbai.

HKGCC Chairman Agnes Chan said the index had “resulted in a comprehensive report highlighting each city’s competitive advantages” and provided actionable insights for policy makers looking to strengthen Asia’s position in the global economy.

Along with statistical data, the study included in-depth interviews with senior business executives based in each city.