Shenzhen is becoming a ‘crucial node’ for China’s cruise industry

China’s fledgling cruise operator Adora Cruises has announced new regional and international routes departing from Shenzhen starting this autumn, China Daily reports.

With Shenzhen as a homeport, this cruise liner will voyage to destinations including Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines. According to Travel and Tour World (TTW), the development should “further [establish] Shenzhen as a crucial node in the global cruise market.”

Adora’s Greater Bay Area expansion plan, set to take place over the coming two years, includes the launch of China’s first domestically built luxury cruise ship – which is scheduled to depart from Shenzhen at some point next year.

TTW noted that the ship’s maiden voyage would “mark a new era for China’s domestic cruise industry, offering a luxury experience that aligns with international standards.”

The currently under construction Adora Flora City, Adora’s second China-built large cruise ship, will start offering international cruises from Guangzhou – the city where it’s being built – by the end of 2026. The two ships are expected to operate out of Shenzhen come 2027.

The expansion plan is part of the company’s strategic response to growing domestic demand for cruises. According to data from online travel agency Ctrip Group, families and students had been booking more summer holiday cruises than previously, while the elderly continued their strong preference for sea-borne travel.

Overall bookings for the current summer season have risen by more than 60 percent year-on-year, Ctrip said. Those for long-haul international cruises, meanwhile, surged by 120 percent.

Adora Cruises currently operates two ships, the Adora Mediterranea and the Adora Magic City. The company’s first voyage was in 2023, with the Finland-built Adora Mediterranea. The Adora Magic City, China’s first domestically built large cruise ship, embarked on her maiden voyage on 1 January 2024.