More than half of women in Macao are responsible for caring for two or more family members while enduring financial pressures, according to a study by the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (known by its Portuguese initials FAOM).

Titled Women’s Living and Employment Conditions in 2025, the study, cited by the Macau Daily Times, surveyed 1,000 women aged 18 to 65. More than 60 percent of the respondents said they currently cared for at least two family members, with many looking after both children and elderly dependents.

Ninety percent of the women said they believed financial assistance from the government was essential to helping address their economic challenges. Some 77 percent of them said income was their main source of stress, and around 80 percent reported stagnant or declining income levels since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Times said.

More than 70 percent expressed worry over their job prospects, while nearly 70 percent described their work as stressful or very stressful.

FOAM representative Leong Meng Ian has called on the government to extend maternity leave, increase childcare subsidies and improve housing policies to support women and families.

At a press conference about the report, held last Friday, lawmaker Ella Lei emphasised the need to improve leave entitlements and protections for female employees. Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng has previously called for maternity leave in the private sector to be increased from 70 days to 90 days (in line with what is offered to civil servants).