New labour relations bill targets maternity leave and dismissals

Macao’s labour relations law could be in for an update, with amendments targeting maternity leave and dismissal compensation headed to the Legislative Assembly for review, the Macau Daily Times reports.

One proposed change involves establishing a new subsidy scheme to help employers cover maternity leave remuneration. This would enable employers who have granted (or will grant) 70 days of leave to eligible female employees between 26 March 2023 and 31 December 2025 to apply for a government subsidy equating to up to 14 days of the employee’s basic salary.

Another adjustment would raise the maximum monthly basic remuneration used to calculate dismissal compensation from 20,000 to 21,500 patacas. The increase was calculated to reflect local economic and employment conditions between April 2021 and April 2023.

The SAR government’s de facto cabinet – the Executive Council – recently finalised its discussions around the labour law amendment bill and, last week, said that it would submit the draft to the Legislative Assembly soon.

André Cheong, the secretary for administration and justice and the council’s spokesperson, has described the proposed new measures as crucial for promoting workforce stability and improving overall labour conditions in the region, the Times reports.

Stakeholders from Macao’s labour and management sectors are encouraged to engage in discussions as the bill makes its way through Macao’s legislative process.