University of Macau symposium aims to foster international research collaboration

The Global Academic Symposium sees more than 50 academics from several countries gather in Macao to share research findings
  • UM rector Yonghua Song says the university is committed to taking a proactive approach to expanding international cooperation

03 Dec 2024
UM Rector Yonghua Song addresses the Global Academic Symposium at the University of Macau yesterday – Photo courtesy of the University of Macau

03 Dec 2024

UPDATED: 03 Dec 2024, 8:46 am

The UM Global Academic Symposium kicked off yesterday at the University of Macau (UM), with the aim of promoting global academic exchange and strengthening international partnerships.

The symposium is bringing together over 50 scholars from 23 institutions across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan to share their research findings and advances in cutting-edge technologies, and to explore potential research collaboration.

In his opening remarks, UM Rector Yonghua Song highlighted the university’s proactive approach to expanding international cooperation, its commitment to nurturing talent with a global perspective, and its ongoing efforts to promote research collaboration across various disciplines. 

[See more: The University of Macau confers almost 2000 higher degrees]

The two-day symposium consists of four parallel sessions covering fields including business administration, engineering, computer science, mathematics, materials science, pharmacology, and regulatory science. 

Participants will engage with UM faculty, researchers, and postgraduate students in related fields through discussions, meetings, and lab tours. Yesterday’s session featured wide-ranging discussions on economics, finance, renewable energy, machine learning, applied physics, and medicine.

In a statement, UM said that it “will continue to promote the mutual development of the global academic community, expand its international influence, and strive to become a major player in the international academic arena and address current global challenges.”

