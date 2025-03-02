Macao Green Week to feature dozens of events across nine days

The 44th Macao Green Week kicks off on 15 March, with its annual carnival taking place during that first weekend on Taipa’s Avenida da Praia, according to the Municipal Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IAM).

The carnival will feature numerous themed booths offering insights into different tree species, nature conservation work, ornamental plants used in parks and gardens, the usage of so-called “insect hotels” and more. There will also be game booths and handicraft workshops. The carnival is scheduled between 2 pm and 6 pm on 15 and 16 March.

This year, more than 40 Green Week activities have been organised for local schools, groups and members of the public across the nine-day period, allowing people “to participate in environmental greening and jointly protect natural ecological resources,” the IAM said in a statement.

On 23 March, the final day of Green Week, a special activity will be held in Seac Pai Van Park, allowing members of the public to help in the care of tree saplings planted there during previous Green Weeks.

Other activities include IAM-organised eco-tours to Hengqin and six “Green City – Plant Offering” activities that IAM said would “allow the public to bring greenery to their homes.” Green Week will also see fees waived for the Guia Hill cable car and pedal go-karts for children at the Hac Sá Off-Roading Track.

More information about Green Week will be made available on the IAM website and the Macao Nature website.