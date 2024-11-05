Five Golden Lotus medals will be awarded in 2024

The government has announced this year’s list of official honourees, including five recipients of Macao’s second highest medal of honour – the Golden Lotus. No Grand Lotuses, the SAR’s highest prize, will be given out this year.

The individuals and entities receiving Golden Lotus medals at an awards ceremony on 29 November will be the 455-year-old charitable institution, the Macao Holy House of Mercy; Conde de São Januário Hospital; the prominent lawyer and Executive Council member Leonel Alberto Alves; Executive Council member and chairman of the University of Macau, Peter Lam Kam Seng; and Executive Council member and president of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, Chan Chak Mo.

Two entities, meanwhile, will receive Silver Lotus medals: the Industrial Association of Macau and Luso International Banking Limited. The Macanese lawyer, playwright, and theatre director Henrique Miguel Rodrigues de Senna Fernandes is to be awarded the Medal of Merit for Culture.

Medals of honour are given to individuals and entities in recognition of their outstanding contributions locally or outside the city, to the benefit and wellbeing of Macao.

Eighteen recipients of medals of honour have been announced this year, along with two people receiving the Medal for Distinguished Service. Five individuals and organisations will also be getting Honorific Titles of Merit. For the full list, including biographies (in Chinese and Portuguese), visit the government’s dedicated honourees webpage.

In total, 32 individuals or organisations will be recognised at this year’s awards ceremony for their achievements, outstanding contributions, and distinguished services, the Government Information Bureau stated. Last year didn’t see any Golden Lotus medals awarded, and just one Silver Lotus was presented – to wushu athlete Li Yi.