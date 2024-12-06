Prizes awarded in Chinese-Portuguese student short film competition 

Some 31 local secondary and tertiary students were recognised yesterday during an award ceremony for a short film video competition. The contest was organised as part of the 16th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, which was held in Macao between 17 and 20 October.

According to a statement published by the competition’s organiser, Forum Macao, the top prize went to a film called Sino-Lusophone Cultural Confluences, which was produced by five students from Lou Hau High School: Wu Hong Shi, Zhu Seng Chon, Loi Kam Lam, Yang Chan U and Lam Nok Hei.

Speaking to local media, Zhu Seng Chon said that his team’s video documented the handicrafts, intangible cultural heritage and music during cultural week, adding that he enjoyed the event’s bustling atmosphere and strong mix of Chinese and Portuguese culture while working on the video.

The second prizes were handed to Lusophone Heritage and Linking Bridge. The former was filmed by Macao Polytechnic University students, Gong Zhengjie, Zha Shiyao and Luo Junzhe, while the latter was directed by Zhao Chenxi of the Macao University of Science and Technology (MUST).

Eight other films received a merit award.

The secretary-general of Forum Macao, Ji Xianzheng, said in his remarks that the competition encouraged students to document and showcase the essence of cultural week, helping to boost awareness of Sino-Lusophone culture, as well as Forum Macao.

First held in 2008, the Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries was organised at the Macau Fisherman’s Wharf this year, featuring a range of activities including music and dance performances, art markets, food stalls and games.

Officially known as the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Forum Macao is a platform established by the central government in 2003 with the intent of using Macao as a platform to foster greater economic and cultural ties with Portuguese-speaking countries.