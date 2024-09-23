Winners of this year’s ESG Awards announced at FMCC gala dinner

The France Macau Chamber of Commerce (FMCC) hosted its 2024 Charity Gala Dinner at the Grand Ballroom of MGM Macau last Friday. Themed “A Journey Through Time and Space,” the event brought together around 300 VIPs, executives, and government officials from Macau, Hong Kong, and the Greater Bay Area to celebrate 60 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations.

The event saw the presentation of this year’s Macau ESG Awards. Oxfam won the Best NGO award for its continuing work in education, poverty alleviation, and advocacy. The Best SME award went to C&C Lawyers & Notaries for what judges hailed as the firm’s “positive company culture, community engagement, and environmental responsibility.” The award for Best Project meanwhile went to MGM for a number of initiatives including its conversion to natural gas and its no-plastic programme, which has eliminated 4.5 million single-use plastic items annually.

This year’s gala also raised 60,910 patacas in support of Oxfam’s paper recycling initiative, which aims to enhance Macau’s paper recycling efforts through community involvement, education, and environmental stewardship.

Among the VIP guests were Christile Drulhe, consul general of France in Hong Kong and Macau; Zhang Guanyu, deputy director-general of the economic affairs department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao; Zhang Yinan, deputy head of the policy research department in the Commissioner’s Office; Maria Helena Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Tai Kin Ip, director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau; and Antonio Lei, director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone.

In his keynote speech, FMCC Chairman Rutger Verschuren highlighted the significance of 60 years of China-France diplomatic relations, coinciding with the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. He emphasised the FMCC’s role in strengthening these ties through cultural and business exchanges, fostering greater understanding and collaboration between China and France. He also acknowledged Macau’s importance as a gateway linking mainland China to the rest of the world.

A key announcement during the event was the unveiling of LeBooster Macau Hengqin, a new initiative aimed at accelerating international business development through market research, product testing, and company setup, designed to support French and other global companies in expanding their presence in Macao and Hengqin. Verschuren said “Our launch of LeBooster Macau Hengqin further strengthens our position as a bridge for international business and cultural exchanges between China and France.”

Macao News was an official media partner of the FMCC’s 2024 Charity Gala Dinner.