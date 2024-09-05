FMCC to raise funds for Oxfam paper recycling project with charity gala

The France Macau Chamber of Commerce (FMCC) will be hosting its annual Charity Gala Dinner at MGM Macau’s Grand Ballroom on 20 September.

During a press conference held yesterday afternoon, the organisation announced that the event would be based on the theme of “Le Petit Prince: A Journey Through Time and Space” – a reference to the best-selling French novella by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry that meditates on life, adulthood and relationships.

In his opening speech, the FMCC chairman Rutger Verschuren said that all the proceeds from the event would go towards a paper recycling initiative run by Oxfam, a global charity that aims to eradicate poverty and inequality.

The director of Oxfam’s Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan programme, Wong Shek Hung, highlighted how her charity’s program aligns with FMCC’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies. She noted that the initiative not only facilitates paper recycling, but is also aimed at boosting the finances of local cardboard collectors, many of whom are elderly people from low income families.

“Until now, our program has conducted over 1,400 cardboard recycling activities,” Wong said, with participation from more than 6,000 individuals and nearly 500,000 kilograms of cardboard recovered to date.

As part of the gala dinner, FMCC will also be holding the second edition of the Macau ESG Awards, which will see prizes handed out to the best NGO, best SME and best project.

Throughout the event, the Sino-French band Alice & the Wanderers, who are based in Shanghai, will be playing a mix of genres, including fusion gypsy jazz and French renditions of Chinese songs.



Now in its 15th year, the FMCC Charity Gala Dinner has become an important part of the organisation’s annual calendar, helping to raise funds for a wide range of causes. Last year’s dinner, which was attended by roughly 300 guests, managed to raise 62,250 patacas for the “Leave No Food Behind” project run by the Society of Food & Environmental Health.