The incoming typhoon has already caused multiple ferry suspensions

Local ferry operators have already suspended many services between Macao, Hong Kong and Shenzhen for today and tomorrow, as Super Typhoon Yagi edges closer to Macao.

According to the Marine and Water Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSAMA), sailings between Macao and Shenzhen’s Shekou and Fuyong ferry terminals will be suspended today and tomorrow, alongside the ferries that operate to and from Taipa and Hong Kong’s Sheung Wan terminal, starting from this afternoon. The last ferry from Sheung Wan will depart for Taipa at 4 pm today, while the final service from Taipa to Sheung Wan is scheduled to leave at 5 pm.

Ferries from the Outer Harbour ferry terminal to Hong Kong International Airport will also temporarily cease operation tomorrow.

“The ferry companies may cancel or adjust the schedule for individual sailings on Saturday ” DSAMA stated.

More details about the suspended ferry services can be found on the websites of the operators, which include TurboJet and Cotai Water Jet. The former announced yesterday that it had cancelled ferry services between Zhuhai and Hong Kong for today and tomorrow. At the time of writing, however, TurboJet still had ferries operating to and from Macao and Hong Kong.

Cotai Water Jet, meanwhile, has announced that all its operations between Hong Kong (Sheung Wan) and Taipa are on hold.

The incoming typhoon has also disrupted schooling, with all sessions for young children and those in special education suspended for today.

As of 3 pm, Super Typhoon Yagi was within 360 kilometres of Macao. A typhoon signal no. 3 was issued early this morning at 5 am, with the authorities saying that they will issue the no. 8 signal between 8 pm and 11 pm tonight.

Super Typhoon Yagi’s appearance is not wholly unexpected, as the period between May and November is considered to be Macao’s typhoon season. The frequency of typhoons, however, is expected to be abnormal, with Chan Pak-wai of the Hong Kong Observatory noting that there could be as many as five to eight typhoons this year.