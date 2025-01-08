Macao’s weather is taking a cool turn this weekend 

The mercury in Macao is forecast to drop to a minimum of 10°C or even less this weekend, according to the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

Speaking to local broadcaster TDM, the SMG’s spokesperson Vera Varela said that the city’s temperature would cool down significantly due to “a relatively strong winter monsoon [that] is expected to arrive in the southern regions of China at the end of the week.”

Varela said the change in temperature would become more noticeable starting on Friday, with winds strengthening. The SMG expects the temperature on Saturday and Sunday to range between 10°C and 17°C.

In a statement on Monday, the bureau also drew attention to the lack of rain this winter, noting that the SAR had only observed three days of drizzle since the start of the season.

Although Macao’s climate will be cooling down over the coming days, the city has been hit with extreme heat in recent times due to climate change. The SMG’s summary of the weather in 2024 indicated that there were 42 hot days with temperatures of more than 33°C, exceeding the local average by around 11 days.

Last year, the median temperature was also 0.8°C higher than the world average, reaching a total of 23.6°C. As well, the city broke multiple heat records, including the one for the hottest Mid-Autumn Festival, which saw the mercury hit a whopping 34.6°C.