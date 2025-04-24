Macao braces for a wet weekend with thunderstorms expected

Macao’s weather is expected to see noticeable changes today and tomorrow, with a low-pressure trough gradually moving closer to the Guangdong coast today.

Frequent showers and squally thunderstorms are expected in Macao on Friday and early Saturday, according to a dispatch released yesterday by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

The local forecaster noted that the single-day rainfall amount could reach 50 millimetres or more in the areas around the mouth of the Pearl River Delta, raising the possibility of a yellow or even red rainstorm warning under the SMG’s three-tier warning system.

On the opposite side of the delta, Hong Kong will also be faced with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms tomorrow to early Saturday, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

As for the latter half of Saturday through to Sunday, a gradual decrease in showers is expected due to the effects of an easterly airstream, leading to winds strengthening and temperatures dropping slightly.

The weather is expected to moderate early next week, with a few showers still expected over the coastal areas.

The forecaster pointed out that entering the latter half of spring often marks the onset of increased rainfall and more frequent heavy rain. The interaction of both cold and warm air masses during this period leads to stronger convective weather such as frequent lightning, strong gusts, and even hail and tornadoes. Residents are urged to stay updated with the latest weather information and plan accordingly.

The SMG noted earlier that precipitation is expected to be normal during this year’s rainy season (from April and September). However, the forecaster stated that Macao may be hit with as many as eight typhoons between June and October.