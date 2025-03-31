Macao shivers under the effects of a late northeasterly monsoon

The cool weather in Macao is expected to persist for a few more days before gradually rebounding to a warmer 18ºC to 24ºC range for Friday’s Qing Ming Festival. That’s according to the latest 7-day forecast by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

SMG data cited by local media outlets show that the mercury across Macao’s various measuring stations dipped below 12ºC at 7 am today, with the Taipa Grande station registering a temperature of just 10.4ºC.

The Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park and Fortaleza do Monte stations were not far behind, clocking readings of 10.8ºC. Meanwhile, the Ka Ho and Maritime Museum stations recorded temperatures of 11.1ºC and 11.4ºC respectively.

According to a statement published on Thursday, the falling temperature in Macao is due to the effects of a northeastern monsoon.

The SMG has issued a yellow cold weather alert and advises the temperature will remain cold today and tomorrow. The Social Welfare Bureau also opened the doors of its Ilha Verde shelter on Saturday, providing respite from the cold for residents through blankets, food and hot drinks.

While the mercury has been plummeting in recent days, the SMG forecasts the climate in Macao to trend somewhere between “normal” and “relatively high” during the spring season that lasts until May, with “normal” defining a temperature range from 21.9ºC to 22.6ºC.

As Macao prepares to enter typhoon season – which roughly falls between June and October – the local forecaster expects around 5 to 8 tropical cyclones to impact the city.

In relation to the rainy season from April to September, the bureau predicts the temperature to remain “normal to relatively high.” Rainfall, on the other hand, is anticipated to be at a “normal” level during this period, with the authorities not discounting the possible occurrence of “extreme heavy rainfall.”