Expect the milder weather to persist for several more days 

Macao’s weather is forecast to remain cool over the next few days due to the impact of a northeast monsoon, the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau said in a recent statement.

The bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) noted that “the weather will be dry, slightly cool in the morning and night, in the next few days.”

On Friday and Saturday, the minimum temperature is expected to reach 21°C or perhaps 20°C in the early morning. Afterwards, the weather is expected to warm slightly, with the SMG anticipating lows of 23°C and 24°C on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Across Guangdong Province, the temperature has also been falling, with mainland Chinese media reporting that the mercury between 5 and 7 October is expected to range from 15°C to 18°in the province’s north and 20°C to 22°C in southern parts.

The more comfortable weather should give Macao residents much-needed relief after they experienced the city’s warmest Mid-Autumn Festival since the start of records more than 70 years ago.

Meanwhile, Air Macau cancelled all of its Taipei flights yesterday, with Typhoon Krathon projected to move towards Taiwan. The airline is offering special arrangements for passengers with tickets to Taipei up until 5 October.