The LRT’s Union Hospital station opens this weekend

A new station on the Light Rapid Transit (LRT)’s Taipa Line is set to open on Sunday, giving passengers easier access to the newly opened Macao Union Hospital, according to an official announcement.

Union Hospital station connects directly to its namesake hospital via a footbridge. It’s also one terminus of the yet-to-open Seac Pai Van line, which launched trial operations back in April.

The two-station, 1.6-kilometre line – expected to open later this year – will terminate at Seac Pai Van station, which has its own footbridge to the Seac Pai Van housing complex.

The 2.2-kilometre Hengqin line is also expected to open this year. It will run from the Taipa line’s Lotus Station, near Studio City, through an underwater tunnel and into Hengqin.

Macao’s train system has routinely suffered from low usage rates since its opening in December 2021.

Daily passenger numbers fell to just 11,600 in June, according to data supplied by the train operator – 200 fewer passengers on average each day than in May, and 600 fewer than in April.