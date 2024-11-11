Menu
Menu
City

As one typhoon departs, another approaches

Tropical cyclone Toraji, currently east of Luzon, is expected to come within 800 kilometres of Macao either tonight or early tomorrow
  • Forecasters warn that Toraji’s intensity and track are still uncertain but local winds are expected to strengthen in the coming days

11 Nov 2024
Experts say that Macao can expect more frequent occurrences of severe weather as climate change worsens – Photo by Kit Leong

11 Nov 2024

All signals may have been lowered with the passage over the weekend of Typhoon Yinxing, but another cyclone is on its way according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (called the SMG after its Portuguese initials).

According to the latest bulletin, tropical cyclone Toraji – currently located east of the Philippine island of Luzon – is expected to move northwestward in the next two days and enter the South China Sea. 

Toraji is expected to come within 800 kilometres of Macao at some point between this evening and the early hours of Tuesday.

[See more: Climate change could push Macao’s sea levels 64 centimetres higher than they are now]

The SMG advises that it will consider issuing a tropical cyclone signal “depending on the situation,” but there are still uncertainties in the track and intensity of Toraji. 

Under the combined influence of the northeast monsoon, winds in Macao are expected to strengthen with a few showers starting from the middle of this week, the bureau says.

The weather bureau in neighbouring Hong Kong says it will host the no. 1 typhoon signal this evening.

