Macao hosts torch relay in preparation for the National Games of China

A torch relay was held in Macao on Sunday in preparation for the 15th National Games, which is set to take place across Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao between 9 and 21 November.

Spanning a distance of roughly 2.6 kilometres, the event was launched with a ceremony at the Government Headquarters at around 9:30 am.

A total of 50 individuals representing Macao’s various sectors served as the torch bearers, carrying the flame across Macao’s Central District and landmarks.

According to media reports, the first torchbearer was former SAR wushu champion Li Yi, while the final carrier was local karate medalist, Kuok Kin Hang, who reached the final stop, the Ruins of St. Paul’s, at around 10:35 am and ended the relay by lighting the torch cauldron.

Other individuals who held the torch included well-known local figures such as the former President of the Legislative Assembly, Kou Hoi In; the head of the Holy House of Mercy, António José de Freitas; MGM chairperson, Pansy Ho, and SJM Holdings chairperson Daisy Ho.

In his closing remarks, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said that each step of the relay showcased Macao’s vitality, while each passing of the baton symbolised the sporting ethos of unity and diligence.

“We will spare no effort in delivering all events within the Macao competition zone, contributing Macao’s strength to the successful hosting of both the National Games and the National Special Olympics Games,” Sam said.

Speaking to local media after the relay, Li said she “couldn’t sleep a wink” because she was so “thrilled” to be the relay’s inaugural torchbearer.

With only several days left until the games commence, Pun Weng Kun, the head of the event’s preparatory office in Macao, said that the competitors for the Macao-based events were scheduled to start arriving from today.

Pun mentioned that Macao’s National Games delegation of over 400 athletes was ready for the game. These participants will take part in 23 events, including water sports, badminton, table tennis and wushu.

Aside from Macao, Hong Kong and Shenzhen also held concurrent torch relays on Sunday. The Hong Kong event took place over a distance of 10 kilometres, while the Shenzhen one stretched a distance of 45 kilometres. The mainland route is notable for featuring the world’s inaugural robot torchbearer, Kuafu, who carried the fire for a distance of around 100 metres.