Rua da Felicidade is now partly open to vehicular traffic again

The Rua da Felicidade is now partly open to cars and goods vehicles again, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC).

The historic street will allow vehicles before 11 am and after 10:30 pm, while Travessa do Aterro Novo (the section of Rua da Felicidade connecting to Rua da Alfândega) and Travessa do Mastro have fully reopened to traffic. In addition, an area of Rua dos Mercadores has been reserved for picking up and dropping off both passengers and goods. Holiday periods and special events could see the rules adjusted further, noted the IC.

The moves, which became effective last Friday, come in response to a public outcry by shop owners in the area, who argued that the pedestrianisation scheme – introduced in September 2023 – was hindering their businesses.

While the scheme was supposed to boost business by attracting more tourists, local shop owners said that the influx of sightseers put off regular customers and that tourists were more interested in snapping selfies than spending money.

They added that barring vehicles from the street had also created logistical headaches for delivery drivers and customers, who formerly drove by the stores to pick up orders.

The IC said it would “maintain close communication and coordination with residents, business operators and associations” in the wake of the adjustments, to keep optimising the effectiveness of what it calls the “temporary pedestrian precinct.”