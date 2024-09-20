Has the pedestrianisation of Rua da Felicidade backfired?

Business owners around Rua da Felicidade want the street’s pedestrian-only status ended, claiming it encourages selfie-snapping tourists and not paying customers. According to Asia Gaming Brief (AGB), merchants say sightseers are not only tightfisted but also inconvenience regular patrons who do want to spend.

The picturesque street’s pedestrian-only hours, between 11 am and 1 am, were introduced a year ago as part of a revitalisation plan funded by Wynn Macau. Rua da Felicidade is located in Macao’s historic centre and has featured as a backdrop in films such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and In the Mood for Love due to its traditional aesthetics.

While the scheme was intended to boost businesses through encouraging foot traffic, local shop owners said pedestrians seem more interested in taking photos than making purchases.

They added that barring vehicles from the street has also created logistical headaches for delivery drivers and customers who formerly drove by the stores to pick up orders.

Lawmaker Lam U Tou supports the business owners, AGB reports, and has sent a formal request to outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, urging the government to review the pedestrian zone, which he said had a detrimental impact on stores reliant on vehicle access in surrounding streets like Travessa do Mastro and Travessa do Aterro Novo.

The revitalisation scheme also introduced art installations, cultural shows, and street decorations to the area. Some business owners have taken umbrage at these, too, saying they obscure shop entrances and signage – deterring potential customers.