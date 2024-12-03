Local workers feel they haven’t gained from the economic rebound: survey

More than 60 percent of workers in the SAR feel their families have not gained from the recent economic recovery, says the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (known by its Portuguese abbreviation FAOM).

According to a report in Macau Post Daily, the survey, which was conducted between June and November, gathered 1,110 responses. Nearly 62 percent of participants cited economic issues as their main source of stress, while 57 percent reported significant work-related pressure.

At a press conference yesterday, FAOM vice president Leong Sun Iok, who is also a lawmaker, noted that approximately 67 percent of respondents identified living expenses as their primary financial burden. This was followed by mortgage repayments at 46 percent and child-rearing costs at 43 percent.

Leong stated that the results reflect a strong demand from respondents for the government to implement additional economic support measures. He called on the government and local organizations to enhance mental health services, foster better social cohesion and strengthen community support networks.

The survey also highlighted that families with a combined monthly income of less than 50,000 patacas experienced significant stress, with nearly 60 percent reporting high levels of pressure. Among families earning under 30,000 patacas monthly, the stress levels were particularly acute.

To alleviate worker stress, Leong proposed increasing wages and establishing a fair wage growth system, improving workplace conditions, and promoting flexible working arrangements. He also stressed the importance of building psychological resilience through targeted training and comprehensive mental health services, including hotlines and personal counseling.