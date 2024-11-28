Long-term overnight shifts are harming casino workers, study finds 

Workers in Macao’s gambling industry who perform extended periods of night shift work are more likely to experience mental health issues, according to a recent study from the Macao Gaming Employees Home Association.

The survey, which was conducted between May and June and involved 1,182 workers from the local casino sector, found that around 87 percent of respondents were required to engage in shift work.

Some 18.4 percent of respondents indicated that they had worked overnight for three or more weeks within the past four weeks, with the study finding that they scored more poorly than other respondents in terms of their physical and mental health, level of social interactions and sense of job security.

According to the report, these long-term shift workers also had less time for leisure, interactions with their family, exercise, and sleeping in comparison to other respondents.

When comparing the current survey results with the one from 2021, the association found that the indices for work fatigue, as well as prevalence of physical and mental issues, grew by around 12 percent and 24 percent respectively.

[See more: Macao’s recovery is taking a toll on the mental health of casino workers, group says]

Some 13.7 percent of respondents had seriously considered self-harm during the past year, with considerably less than a third of casino workers in this category indicating that they had thought of seeking help. Meanwhile, the score for perception of social support fell by 4.61 percent.

On a more positive note, there was a 7.61 percent drop in the index for job insecurity between 2021 and 2024, a finding that reflects the generally positive outlook that casino workers have for their work prospects and stability.

With respect to the digitalisation of the gaming industry and whether it would be detrimental to workers’ job security, Pak Kin Pong, a representative of the association, told local media that the concern is more about the increased workload that such new technology would bring.

“For instance, while electronic devices can assist gaming employees in their work, the employers will then assign more work for them to make better use of their time at work,” Pak said.

In light of the study’s findings, the researchers suggested that the gaming operators improve their shift work system to avoid having employees work late nights for extended periods of time. Likewise, it recommended that the industry should promote exercise among staff members.