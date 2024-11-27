A northeast monsoon is bringing cooler temperatures to Macao

Temperatures across Macao fell below 15°C this morning, according to data from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

The lowest temperature was recorded at the Taipa Grande measuring station, which had a reading of 14.9°C at 7:25 am. The Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park observatory, meanwhile, saw its mercury plummet to 15.4°C, while the Fortaleza do Monte station registered a temperature of 15.7°C.

The weather is forecast to cool even further this week, with the SMG advising a minimum temperature of around 13°C, and cool and dry weather as a result of the northeast monsoon. Residents can also expect an appreciable difference in temperatures between day and night.

Macao’s temperature began dropping significantly last week, with the cooler weather coming as a relief to many residents, who had to endure record breaking temperatures and heat waves during a significant portion of this year.

Large chunks of mainland China have also seen a sharp fall in temperature, as a cold front spreads throughout the country.

The National Meteorological Center issued a blue cold wave alert last weekend, forecasting a temperature drop of 6°C to 10°C across most regions. In many parts of the north, temperatures have plummeted by 12°C to 14°C, with some areas seeing decreases of over 16°C.